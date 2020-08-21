2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade Special Edition $39,905

Toyota has announced the official pricing for its complete 2021 Tacoma mid-size pickup range. The Tacoma has been the best-selling mid-size pickup for the last 15 years. The least expensive 2021 Tacoma is the 4×2 SR access cab priced at $26,150. The most expensive version is the 4×4 TRD Pro double cab starting at $46,780.

Arrayed in between, there are a number of models with two or four doors, short or long beds, and several special editions. One of those special editions is the Nightshade Edition based on the Limited, which adds black leather seating and black exterior badges, dark smoke 18-inch wheels, black exhaust tips, black fog light bezels, and dark and chrome grill. It’s offered on Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. A special edition will be offered on Windchill Pearl exterior colors.

Toyota also has the 2021 Trail Special Edition that focuses on extra storage, convenience, and styling. Trail versions have black seating with tan stitching, black exterior badging, standard all-weather floor liners, and dark gray 16-inch wheels with special tires. The Nightshade edition starts at $39,905 with the Trail Special Edition starting at $34,005.

