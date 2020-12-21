2021 Nissan LEAF starts at $31,620

Nissan has officially announced details, including pricing on the 2021 LEAF EV. The electric car will come in two models, including the LEAF and LEAF PLUS, each using different powertrains. The standard LEAF has a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 110 kW electric motor.

It has an EPA estimated driving range of 149 miles per charge. The LEAF PLUS has a standard 62 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 160 kW electric motor. The EPA estimates that version will drive up to 226 miles on a charge.

There are three trim levels for the PLUS model, including S, SV, and SL. The SV and SL models have a lower EPA estimated driving range of 215 miles per charge. Presumably, the reduced range has to do with extra weight from more equipment. The most expensive version is the SL PLUS at $43,920. Standard LEAF buyers and also get an SV with a 149-mile range for $34,910.

