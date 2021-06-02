The 2021 M1 iPad Pro launched recently and now we have a comparison of 2021 M1 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro for battery life when you are gaming.

Both tablets features in the video come with the same size battery, the new 2021 iPad Pro has Apple’s M1 processor and the 2029 iPad Pro has the A12Z processor, lets find out which is best for gaming.

As we can see from the video both tablets are great for mobile gaming and both tablets had similar battery life with after an hour of gaming.

The M1 iPad Pro had 71% battery life at the end of the test and the 2020 iPad Pro had 70% battery life left, although it looks like the new iPad would be the better device of the two for gaming.

Prices for the new iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11 inch model and at $1,099 for the 12.9 inch model, both devices are now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

