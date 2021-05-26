2021 M1 iPad Pro 11 vs iPad Pro 12.9 (Video)

Apple recently launched their new M1 powered iPad Pro tablets and now we get to see the M1 iPad Pro 11 vs iPad Pro 12.9.

Both of these new tablets come with Apple new M1 processor, there are some differences between the two tablets.

The 11 inch version of the new iPad Pro comes with a Liquid Retina Display and the 12.9 inch model comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, which is a Mini LED display.

The 12.9 inch model comes with 16GB of RAM and the 11 inch model 8GB of RAM, they also come with up to 2TB of storage.

Pricing for Apple’s new iPads starts at $799 for the 11 inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9 inch model. The top cellular 11 inch model will set you back $2,099 and the top 12.9 inch model costs $2,399.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

