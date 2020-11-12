2021 Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h break cover

Lexus is talking up the 2021 LS 500 range, including a 500h hybrid model. Neither of the cars is all-new; they are evolutions of the LS that launched in 2018. However, the vehicles are refined for 2021 to improve interior comfort and quietness.

The 2021 Lexus LS 500 will arrive at dealerships in late November, starting at $76,000. The hybrid 500h will arrive in early 2021, with pricing announced closer to launch. Both versions have revised suspension and chassis tuning to help improve comfort and dynamic character. The front and rear anti-roll bars are optimized, and the suspension has revised spring and damper rates for improved performance.

Lexus also enhances the Adaptive Variable Suspension with new solenoids and control valves to provide low damping force. Ride height-adjustable air suspension is available to make it easier to get in and out of the car. The LS 500 comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 producing 416 horsepower and 442 pound-foot of torque. It’s paired up with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel-drive versions can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and an all-wheel-drive version is available. The hybrid version has a combined output of 354 horsepower and uses a 3.5-liter Atkinson-cycle V6 with a pair of electric motor/generators.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals