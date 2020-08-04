2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys and 80th Anniversary editions leak

An order guide leaked showing two new 2021 model year Gladiator models. One of them is the Jeep Gladiator Willys that will come in two versions. The Willys Sport 2TK is selling for $35,245 and the Willys 2TW selling for $39,240.

Both trucks get 17-inch black wheels and mud-train tires. They also feature Rubicon Cab Rock Rails, Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential, black exterior accents, and body-colored fender flares. The pricing difference comes in the Technology and Convenience Groups that are included with the 2TW model.

Also tipped by the ordering guide is a Gladiator 80th Anniversary Edition. It features unique badging, neutral gray exterior accents, remote start, body-colored fender flares, 18-inch wheels, and all-terrain tires.it also gets an 8.4-inch screen for the radio with premium audio. Optional remote proximity keyless entry is available, and it’s priced at $41,740.

