2021 iPhone SE and new AirPods Pro could launch in April

Apple are expected to launch a new 2021 iPhone SE in April, the company released a new iPhone SE in April of 2020 and now it would appear there is another model on the way.

As well an an updated iPhone SE, Apple will apparently also release some new AirPods Pro in April, the news comes in a report from Mac Otakara.

It is not clear as yet on what changes will be made to the 2021 iPhone SE over the current model, the design is not expected to change, so it may just get a new processor and cameras etc.

The 2021 AirPods Pro are rumored to get a redesigned case, the case will apparently be slight narrower than the current model, it is not clear as yet on whether the design of the actual AirPods Pro will change much.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Apple has planned for the 2021 iPhone SE and AirPods Pro, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

