2021 GMC Sierra adds fancy trailer tech and more

GMC has announced the 2021 Sierra 1500 and Sierra Heavy Duty pickups. Both truck models are stuffed with new trailering technology to make towing loads easier. The technology includes Rear Trailer View and Trailer Length Indicator. The new technologies join the existing camera technology available on the trucks.

The Trailer Length Indicator is enabled when driving forward, and the turn signal is activated. The center console screen displays a red overlay that’s twice the compatible trailer’s length and shows when other vehicles are present might interfere with the lane change maneuver. The system also adds Jack-Knife Alert that tracks a compatible trailer’s position in relation to the vehicle.

Several other updates are included for 2021, including increased availability of the MultiPro Tailgate on SLE and Elevation trims. GMC has also announced that the available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-diesel engine has a price reduction for 2021 making it $995 more than the standard V8. That engine provides 460 pounds-feet of torque and gets up to 30 MPG on the highway.

