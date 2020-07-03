2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat runs the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds

Dodge has announced a new vehicle for hauling people and arse called the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. The SUV has a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine that produces 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque. The SUV has an NHRA certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds and can reach 180 mph.

The big V8 is backed up by a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. Like other 2021 Durango models, the SRT Hellcat has an updated exterior. It offers Charger Widebody design cues with a new front fascia, LED low and high beam headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, a new grille, rear spoiler, and wheel options.

The interior has a new instrument panel with a wrapped and accent-stitched mid-bolster and center console. The SRT Hellcat also gets upgraded door panels and a new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. The SUV is a three-row vehicle and can tow 8700 pounds. One caveat is that Dodge will build the Durango SRT Hellcat for 2021 only. Pricing is unannounced this time.

