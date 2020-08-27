2020 Porsche Panamera shown off on video

The 2020 Porsche Panamera is now official and now Porsche has released a new promo video of the car.

There are three models at launch, the Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hyrid, the Panamera GTS and the Panamera Turbo S, they are available in Sport Turismo and Executive body styles.

The Panamera also offers an extensive range of innovative light and assistance systems, such as the now standard Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, as well as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Park Assist including Surround View and head-up display.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Porsche Panamera over at Porsche at the link below.

