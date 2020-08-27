2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo S gets official

Porsche has unveiled their new 2020 Porsche Panamera and the range include their top model, the Panamera Turbo S.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S comes with 630 PS and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.1 seconds.

The new Panamera models – in addition to the sports saloon, they can also be ordered as Sport Turismo or Executive with lengthened wheelbase, depending on the drive system – are now equipped from the factory with the previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior colour, which are connected horizontally and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle. The light modules of the dual Turbo front lights are now set much further apart.

There is also a new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid which comes with 560 horsepower and it comes with an electric range of up to 54 km.

You can find out more details about the new 2020 Porsche Panamera over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

