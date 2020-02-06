2020 Nissan Frontier gets a new 3.8L V6

2020 is the last model year for the current Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The 2020 model is a transition model and has the engine and transmission that will be used in the next-generation Frontier pickup that will bow in with the next model year.

The new engine is a direct-injection 3.8L V6 that has an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. Nissan says that the engine will provide best-in-class horsepower and improved fuel economy and emissions compared to the old engine. The 2020 Frontier will go on sale this spring.

The engine promises 49 hp more than the outgoing V6 and has 93% new or redesigned parts. The new transmission as designed to maximize powertrain efficiency and provide enhanced acceleration feel. Pricing on the 2020 Frontier is unannounced.

