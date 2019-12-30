2020 Dodge Durango may get mild-hybrid power

Reports allegedly stemming from documents that were related to the FCA, UAW contract negotiations that wrapped up recently have surfaced that hint at a change for the 2020 Dodge Durango. According to the documents, the Durango will gain the eTorque mild-hybrid system that was introduced on the Ram 1500 pickup and is offered on the Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep is using the mild-hybrid system on the Sahara version of the Wrangler on both the turbo four and the Pentastar V6. Ram offers the system on the 3.6L V6 and the 5.7L V8.

In Ram trim, the hybrid system makes 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. The eTorque hybrid system doesn’t increase power over the stock engine. The system doesn’t significantly add to fuel economy with the Wrangler offering only one mpg better and the Ram V8 3mpg better.

