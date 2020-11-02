Envoy Pro Elektron USB-C SSD offers up to 2TB of storage from $99

OWC has created a new Envoy Pro Elekton SSD from the which will soon be available to purchase from the MacSales.com website, offering capacities of 240 GB and 480 GB, with prices starting at $99 for 1.00 TB and shipping expected to start sometime during the middle of this month, November 2020. The new portable SSD has been designed to enable you to “edit large format video footage in the field. Take your favorite games and music with you to play anywhere. Back up that work or classroom project”.

“By utilizing the latest USB technology, the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is plug and play compatible with a broad universe of Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. Transfer gigabytes of data in seconds to yesterday’s machines, today’s USB-C and Thunderbolt™ 3 models5, and well into the future. The included USB-C cable features a tethered USB-A adapter, so you can plug into anything, anywhere. All that plus, Elektron also works cross-platform with Macs and PCs using OWC’s MacDrive software (sold separately) for peace between the platforms. For sensitive client project files or personal information that requires access permission, the Envoy Pro Elektron is fully compatible with the encryption built into macOS and Windows — so you can add peace-of-mind password security to your data.”

“With technology, we always want to go smaller, faster, lighter and rugged and the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron does just that,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. “This pocket-sized, tiny, crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof drive provides superfast, pro-grade speeds and up to 2.00 TB capacity in the palm of your hand so you can edit and save wherever, whenever with virtually any Mac, PC or tablet.”

Features of the Envoy Pro Elektron USB-C SSD :

– Superfast for all: save, backup, and edit personal and work files with up to 1011 MB/s real-world performance

– OWC Aura SSD powered: advanced NVMe technology delivers up to twice as fast performance compared to other portable SSDs

– Universally compatible: Plug and play with Thunderbolt and USB Macs or PCs produced over the last decade, current models, and well into the future, as well as with devices like the iPad Pro and Chromebooks

– Built like a tank: Crushproof, dustproof and waterproof IP67 rated

– Tiny: pocket-sized to go anywhere easily

– Bootable: start working and launch apps in seconds

– Informative: LED for at a glance confirmation of power and activity status

– Cool: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminium housing for silent, throttle-free performance

– Connected: included USB-C cable with Type A adapter plugs into to any machine anywhere

– Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Source : OWC

