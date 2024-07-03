17 Tips & Tricks for New Samsung Galaxy Users

If you’ve recently switched to a Samsung Galaxy device, especially from an iPhone, you might be wondering how to make the most of your new smartphone. The video below from WhatGear covers a range of tips, tricks, and hidden features that will help you enhance your user experience and take full advantage of your Galaxy’s capabilities. From customizing the side button to exploring advanced camera settings and AI functionalities, these tips will ensure you get the most out of your device.

Customizing Your Device

Side Button Customization: One of the first things you should explore is the side button customization. You can map the side button to perform various functions, such as double-tapping to open any app, similar to iPhone’s Apple Wallet. This feature allows you to quickly access your most-used apps without having to navigate through your home screen or app drawer. Volume Button Shortcuts: Your Galaxy’s volume buttons can do more than just adjust sound levels. With the Routines Plus module, you can set shortcuts to open specific apps using the volume buttons. This feature makes multitasking more efficient, as you can quickly switch between apps without using the touchscreen.

Lock Screen Widgets: Take advantage of your Galaxy’s lock screen by adding useful widgets for quick access. You can include widgets like the voice recorder and routines, allowing you to perform tasks without unlocking your device. This feature saves time and makes your device more convenient to use. Keyboard Customization: Customize your keyboard to suit your typing preferences and improve your overall experience. Use the AI writing assistance to enhance your text input, and take advantage of swipe gestures to make typing faster and more intuitive. A well-customized keyboard can significantly boost your productivity and make communication more enjoyable.

Utilizing AI Features

Samsung Galaxy devices come equipped with powerful AI features that can greatly enhance your user experience:

AI Text Search: Use the AI text search to quickly find information within your device or online. This feature saves time and effort when looking for specific content.

AI Translation: The AI translation feature helps you understand foreign languages instantly, making it easier to communicate with people from different backgrounds or consume content in other languages.

AI Summarization: The AI summarization tool can condense web pages and other text-based content, making it easier to digest information quickly. This feature is particularly useful when researching or browsing the web.

Enhancing Your Camera Experience

Your Samsung Galaxy device comes with a feature-rich camera that can be further enhanced with advanced settings:

Tracking Autofocus: Enable tracking autofocus to keep your subject in focus, even when they’re moving. This feature ensures that your photos remain sharp and clear, regardless of the subject’s movement.

Video Tracking: Use video tracking for better focus during video recording. This feature helps maintain focus on your subject, resulting in higher-quality video content.

Voice Recorder and AI Transcription: The voice recorder on Samsung Galaxy devices is more than just a simple recording tool. It offers live transcription, which is particularly useful for meetings, lectures, and presentations. The AI can also summarize the recorded content, saving you time and effort when reviewing the material later.

Optimizing Performance and Convenience

Modes and Routines: Create custom modes for different scenarios to optimize your device’s performance and behavior. For example, set a work mode that silences notifications to minimize distractions, or a nighttime mode that reduces screen brightness for more comfortable viewing in low-light environments. These routines help you adapt your device to your lifestyle and preferences. One-Handed Mode: If you have a larger Galaxy device, enable one-handed mode for easier navigation. This feature shrinks the screen size, making it more accessible for one-handed use. One-handed mode is particularly useful when you’re on the go or have limited hand availability. Game Plugin: For gaming enthusiasts, the Game Plugin is a must-have feature. This tool improves game performance and offers additional features like screen recording and performance monitoring. With the Game Plugin, you can enjoy a smoother, more immersive gaming experience on your Galaxy device. Intelligent Wi-Fi: Optimize your Wi-Fi performance with intelligent settings. Access hidden connectivity options to ensure a stable and fast internet connection at home or on the go. Intelligent Wi-Fi helps you make the most of your device’s connectivity capabilities, ensuring you stay connected and productive. Bluetooth LE Audio Sharing: Take advantage of your Galaxy’s Bluetooth LE Audio Sharing feature to broadcast audio to multiple Bluetooth LE devices simultaneously. This feature is perfect for sharing music or podcasts with friends without needing multiple devices or speakers. It’s a great way to enjoy content together and create a shared experience. By exploring and implementing these tips and tricks, you’ll be able to maximize the functionality and user experience of your Samsung Galaxy device. From basic customization options to advanced features, your Galaxy offers a wide range of possibilities to suit your needs and preferences. Embrace these features and make your device truly your own.

Source & Image Credit: WhatGear



