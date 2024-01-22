Older Samsung Galaxy Devices will get Galaxy AI

Samsung unveiled their new Galaxy AI last week along with their new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones and now we have some details about the software being released for older Galaxy devices.

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy AI software will be released for a range of different devices, this will include all models in the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, including the Galaxy S23FE, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5, plus Samsung’s range of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

The news that older Samsung Galaxy devices will get the new Galaxy AI was revealed by Android Authority, who received an official statement from Samsung, about the updates, which you can see below.

Many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 will also be supported on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within 1H 2024. Please stay tuned for more details.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the Samsung Galaxy AI software will be released for the Samsung Galaxy devices that are listed above, as soon as we get some more information on when the updates will be released we will let you know. Samsung is also expected to release the software for more of its older models later this year.

Source Android Authority



