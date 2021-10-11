14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro could launch soon

We know the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro are expected to launch this month but it looks like they could possibly launch soon.

Some models of the current 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks are now showing as out of stock and also the 61W USB-C power adapter for the current MacBook Pro’s are also out of stock.

This suggests that Apple is getting r4eady to replace these notebook chargers with some new models when the updated MacBook’s launch.

We have been hearing rumors about the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks for some time, they will be getting a range of upgrades over the current line up. This will include some design changes with the Touch Bar being removed from the MacBook Pro.

This years models will also be powered by an Apple Silicon processor, this will be a new faster and more powerful processor that the current Apple M1, it is rumored to be called the Apple M1X.

We are also expecting some more new Macs from Apple this should include the newly designed Mac Mini which is expected to get a range of design changes and more power than the current lineup, this will also use the new M1X.

There are also rumors of a new larger iMac which is rumored to come with a 32 inch display, the device should be about the same size as the current 27 inch model.

Source Appleosophy

