12 Apple Watch Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

Unlocking the full potential of your Apple Watch can transform it from a mere timepiece into a powerhouse of productivity and personal care. Proper Honest Tech’s video dives deep into the less-known features of the Apple Watch, aimed at both new and seasoned users. Here’s an engaging look into 12 essential tips and tricks that will elevate your experience with this innovative device.

1. Master Conference Calls: You’ll be pleased to know your Apple Watch isn’t just for telling time or tracking fitness; it’s also a hub for communication. Learn how to initiate and manage FaceTime audio conference calls directly from your wrist. Adding participants on the fly to an ongoing call has never been easier, ensuring you stay connected wherever you are.

2. Surf the Web in Secret: Although not widely advertised, your Apple Watch comes with a hidden browser capability. By sending a web address to yourself or using Siri, you can access Safari right on your watch. For a more streamlined approach, set up a web browser shortcut through the Shortcuts app, and you’re ready to browse in no time.

3. Tweak Timers with Ease: Ever set a timer and then wish you could adjust it without starting over? With your Apple Watch, adjusting the duration of an active timer is a simple command away using Siri. This flexibility ensures that timing your tasks is more convenient than ever.

4. Access a Written Guide: For those who prefer reading to watching, a PDF version of these valuable tips and tricks is available. It serves as a perfect companion to the video, offering a different format to learn and review the functionalities of your device.

5. Scribble Away for Text Input: Typing on a small screen can be challenging, but the Scribble feature simplifies text input significantly. This feature allows you to write letters on the screen, which the watch then converts into text, making responding to messages or entering information a breeze.

6. Calculate Tips and Split Bills: Dining out with friends? Use your Apple Watch to quickly calculate tips and split bills. The calculator app is designed to make these common tasks straightforward, ensuring you can work out shared expenses in seconds.

7. Share Your Style: Sharing customized watch faces with friends or family can be a fun way to express your personality and preferences. You can decide whether to include specific complications in the shared face, tailoring the look to each recipient’s needs.

8. Stay Charged for Sleep Tracking: To make the most of your watch’s sleep tracking capabilities, setting up charging reminders is essential. This ensures your watch is fully charged and ready to monitor your sleep, helping you maintain a healthy sleep schedule.

9. Monitor Your Daylight Exposure: Leveraging the Health app to track the time you spend in daylight can significantly impact your mental well-being. This feature encourages you to seek out natural light, which can improve mood and overall health.

10. Peek Time in Theatre Mode: Discreetly checking the time in Theatre Mode is now possible without fully lighting up the watch screen. This feature is perfect for situations where you need to be mindful of your surroundings yet still want to glance at the time.

11. Keep Apps Open Longer: If you’re tired of your watch defaulting back to the clock face every time you lower your wrist, there’s a solution. Adjusting settings to keep an app open even when your wrist is down ensures you can continue your activity without interruption.

12. Swiftly Change Watch Faces: Reintroducing a feature once removed, now you can easily swipe between watch faces. This allows for quick changes on the go, ensuring your watch always matches your mood or activity.

Each tip is designed to enhance your daily interactions with your Apple Watch, making it more than just an accessory. From managing your health and productivity to staying connected and entertained, these tips unlock new dimensions of convenience and functionality.

Explore these features to get the most out of your Apple Watch, making every day smoother and more enjoyable. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking for ways to make your life easier, these tips and tricks are sure to help.

