Connect Pro 100W magnetic charging cable with LED display $19

Imagine a world where you no longer need to juggle multiple charging cables for your various devices. With the Connect Pro 100W Magnetic Charging Cable, that world is now a reality. This versatile and powerful cable is designed to simplify your life by supporting multiple USB types and offering fast charging capabilities for a wide range of gadgets, from smartphones to laptops. Picture the convenience of having one cable that can handle all your devices, eliminating the clutter and confusion of multiple cords.

Key Takeaways Universal compatibility with USB-C, Apple Lightning, and Micro USB devices.

100W Power Delivery for fast charging of high-power devices.

Magnetic connection for easy swapping and reduced wear and tear.

Durable design built to withstand daily use.

Integrated LED screen for real-time charging information.

Suitable for a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Early bird deals are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $19 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 68% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Connect Pro 100W Magnetic Charging Cable is its universal compatibility. Whether you have a USB-C, Apple Lightning, or Micro USB device, this cable has got you covered. No more hunting for the right cable; the Connect Pro is your one-stop solution for all your charging needs. Imagine the ease of traveling with just one cable that can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop, making your life significantly more convenient.

100W Charging cable With Display

Time is precious, and the Connect Pro understands that. It offers 100W Power Delivery (PD) for USB-C devices, ensuring that even power-hungry gadgets like the MacBook Pro 16″ get charged quickly. For Apple users, the cable supports 27W Apple Fast Charge, making sure your iPhone or iPad is ready to go in no time. Think about the time you’ll save with these fast charging capabilities, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

The magnetic connection feature of the Connect Pro makes it incredibly easy to swap between different device types. This means you can seamlessly switch from charging your smartphone to your laptop without the hassle of changing cables. Plus, the magnetic connection reduces wear and tear, extending the life of the cable. Imagine the convenience of a magnetic connection that snaps into place effortlessly, reducing the risk of damaging your devices or the cable itself.

If the Connect Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Connect Pro 100W magnetic charging cable project play the promotional video below.

Durability is another key aspect of the Connect Pro 100W Magnetic Charging Cable. Designed to be robust and long-lasting, this cable can withstand the rigors of daily use. Say goodbye to frayed wires and unreliable connections; the Connect Pro is built to endure. Picture the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your cable won’t fail you when you need it most, thanks to its durable design.

The integrated LED screen is a catalyst. It provides real-time charging information, so you always know the status of your device’s battery. No more guessing games—just straightforward, useful data at a glance. Imagine the convenience of having all the information you need right at your fingertips, ensuring that your devices are always charged and ready to go.

Whether you’re charging your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the Connect Pro 100W Magnetic Charging Cable is up to the task. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of devices, ensuring that you have a reliable charging solution no matter what gadget you’re using. Picture the simplicity of having one cable that can handle all your charging needs, making your life easier and more efficient.

Revolutionize your charging experience with the Connect Pro 100W Magnetic Charging Cable and enjoy the convenience, speed, and reliability it brings to your daily life. Imagine the freedom of having a single, versatile cable that meets all your charging needs, making your life simpler and more organized.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 100W magnetic charging cable, jump over to the official Connect Pro crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



