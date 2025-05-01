10 iPhone Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed



Your iPhone is more than just a communication device—it’s a versatile tool designed to enhance your daily life. Packed with features that often go unnoticed, your iPhone has the potential to save you time, improve productivity, and simplify tasks. By uncovering these hidden functionalities, you can make the most of your device and elevate your user experience. Here are ten practical iPhone features you should start using today. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us a range of awesome tips and tricks for the iPhone.

1. Streamlined Audio Messaging

Audio messaging on your iPhone offers a seamless way to communicate, especially when typing isn’t convenient. If you make a mistake while recording, there’s no need to start over—you can pause and resume your message effortlessly. To make this feature even more convenient, enable the “Raise to Listen” option in your settings. This allows you to play or reply to audio messages simply by lifting your phone to your ear. It’s a hands-free solution that’s perfect for multitasking or maintaining privacy during conversations.

2. Smarter Screenshot Management

Screenshots are a handy tool, but they can quickly clutter your photo library. The “Copy and Delete” option lets you save screenshots directly to your clipboard instead of your camera roll, making it easier to share images without permanently storing them. Additionally, iOS allows you to manage multiple screenshots as a stack, allowing you to edit or share them in bulk. These features help you stay organized and reduce unnecessary storage use, making sure your photo library remains tidy.

3. Customizing the Always-On Display

The always-on display feature is not just functional—it’s customizable to suit your preferences. For instance, disabling the lock screen wallpaper can minimize distractions and conserve battery life. You can also add widgets, such as a battery percentage indicator, to the lock screen for quick access to essential information. These small adjustments can significantly enhance your user experience, making your iPhone more efficient and personalized.

4. Quick Dial Shortcuts for Contacts

Connecting with your most important contacts has never been easier. Using the Shortcuts app, you can create personalized home screen icons for specific individuals. With a single tap, you can initiate a call or FaceTime conversation, saving you the hassle of navigating through your contacts list. This feature is especially useful for frequently contacted friends or family members, making sure you can reach them quickly and conveniently.

5. One-Handed Zoom in Maps

Navigating the Maps app with one hand is simpler than you might think. Instead of the traditional pinch-to-zoom gesture, double-tap the screen and swipe up or down to zoom in or out. This intuitive trick is ideal for situations where one hand is occupied, such as when you’re walking or carrying items. It’s a small but effective feature that enhances usability on the go.

6. Share Wi-Fi with a QR Code

Sharing your Wi-Fi network is now more secure and convenient. By generating a QR code for your network, you can allow others to connect without verbally sharing your password. This feature works seamlessly across iPhone and Android devices, making it a practical option for hosting guests or managing public events. It’s a simple way to enhance connectivity while maintaining privacy.

7. Pause and Resume Video Recording

Recording videos on your iPhone is more flexible than ever. With the ability to pause and resume recordings mid-shoot, you can capture footage in segments without creating multiple files. Additionally, you can switch between lenses during pauses, giving you greater creative control over your videos. This feature is perfect for creating polished content without the need for extensive post-editing, making it a valuable tool for both casual users and content creators.

8. Prioritize App Downloads

When downloading multiple apps, you can prioritize the ones you need most. Simply tap and hold the app icon, then select “Prioritize Download” from the context menu. This ensures the app downloads faster, even on slower internet connections. It’s particularly useful when setting up a new device or downloading essential apps in a hurry, allowing you to access what you need without delays.

9. Simplified Folder Management

Organizing your home screen is more efficient with app stacks. In edit mode, you can move multiple apps into or out of folders simultaneously. This saves time and makes it easier to create themed folders or declutter your home screen. Whether you’re organizing for productivity or aesthetics, this feature streamlines the process and helps you maintain a clean, functional interface.

10. Unlock Your iPhone’s Full Potential

These ten features highlight the versatility of your iPhone, offering practical solutions to everyday challenges. From smarter screenshot management to personalized shortcuts and enhanced video recording, these tools are designed to make your life easier. By incorporating them into your routine, you can maximize your device’s potential and enjoy a more seamless user experience.

Save time with features like quick dial shortcuts and prioritized app downloads.

Boost productivity with smarter tools for managing screenshots, folders, and Wi-Fi sharing.

Enhance convenience with hands-free audio messaging and one-handed zoom gestures.

Start exploring these features today to discover how they can simplify and enhance the way you use your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



