10 iOS 18 Features Apple Borrowed From Jailbreaking

Apple’s iOS 18 update brings a host of new features and improvements to the iPhone, many of which have been inspired by popular jailbreak tweaks. These enhancements focus on customization, security, and usability, addressing long-standing user requests and providing a more personalized experience. The video below from iReviews shows us a range of features that are coming to the iPhone that Apple borrowed from the jailbreaking community.

Dark Mode Icons

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18 is the introduction of automatic icon switching that adapts to the system’s dark mode. This feature, inspired by the jailbreak theme “Vontage,” ensures that your icons seamlessly change their appearance when you switch between light and dark modes. This creates a more cohesive and visually appealing user interface, enhancing the overall aesthetics of your device.

Customizable Icons

iOS 18 now allows users to adjust icon sizes and remove labels from their home screens. This customization option, similar to the jailbreak tweak “No Labels,” gives you the freedom to personalize your device according to your preferences. By removing labels and resizing icons, you can create a cleaner and more minimalistic look, making your home screen truly unique.

Enhanced Control Center

The Control Center in iOS 18 has received significant improvements, including the ability to add controls for third-party apps. This feature expands the functionality of the Control Center, allowing you to access and control a wider range of apps without having to navigate to their respective interfaces. Additionally, you can now resize toggles, a feature reminiscent of the tweaks “CC Support” and “Better CC,” providing even greater customization options.

Third-party app controls

Resizable toggles

Improved accessibility

App Locking and Hidden Apps

iOS 18 introduces enhanced security features, including the ability to lock apps using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. This functionality, similar to the jailbreak tweak “BioProtect,” adds an extra layer of protection to your sensitive apps, ensuring that only authorized users can access them. Furthermore, you can now hide apps and require Face ID authentication to reveal them, a feature comparable to the tweak “Hide Your Apps.” This allows you to keep your private apps hidden from prying eyes, maintaining your privacy.

Lock Screen Button Customization

iOS 18 introduces the ability to customize lock screen buttons, allowing you to assign various actions to them. This feature, inspired by the tweak “Quick Actions,” gives you more control over your lock screen functionality. You can now quickly access frequently used features or perform specific tasks without having to unlock your device, streamlining your workflow and saving time.

Scheduled Messaging

With iOS 18, you can now schedule messages to be sent later in iMessage. This feature, similar to the tweak “Nova,” enables you to plan your communications in advance. Whether you want to send a birthday wish at midnight or schedule a reminder for a later time, this functionality adds convenience and flexibility to your messaging experience.

Flexible Icon Placement

iOS 18 introduces a new level of flexibility in icon placement on the home screen. You can now place icons anywhere without the system automatically rearranging them. This feature, inspired by the tweak “Boxy 3,” gives you complete control over the layout of your apps. Whether you prefer a grid-like structure or a more freeform arrangement, you can customize your home screen to suit your style and needs.

T9 Dialer

The phone app in iOS 18 now includes a T9 dialing feature, similar to the tweak “Easy Dialer 14.” This addition makes it easier to find contacts by allowing you to type their names using the T9 keyboard. Instead of scrolling through your entire contact list, you can quickly locate the desired contact by entering the corresponding letters on the keypad, saving time and effort.

These features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to incorporating popular jailbreak tweaks into the official iOS release. By integrating these long-requested functionalities, iOS 18 offers users a more personalized, secure, and efficient experience without the need for jailbreaking. As Apple continues to listen to user feedback and draw inspiration from the jailbreaking community, we can expect further enhancements and innovations in future iOS updates.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals