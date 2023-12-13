10 Best PCB Assembly & Prototype Manufacturers Around the World

At the heart of all modern electronics lies the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), a critical process that entails the mounting of various electronic components — resistors, capacitors, and integrated circuits — onto the circuit board.

The choice of a PCBA manufacturer significantly impacts the quality and reliability of electronic gadgets. This overview will navigate through the elite group of the best worldwide PCBA manufacturers.

PCBPit – Best for All PCB Manufacturing PCBWay – Engineering Excellence in PCB Fabrication JLCPCB – Best for PCB Fabrication PCBCart – EMS Excellence

1. PCBPit – Best for All PCB Manufacturing

PCBPit has set a benchmark in the tech sector since its inception in 2003 in Shenzhen. It has earned its stripes as a global electronics behemoth, revered for its trailblazing innovation and sophisticated technology. PCBPit not only excels in manufacturing but also shines as a forward-thinking provider of tech solutions, always on the forefront of industry innovations.

Capitalizing on cutting-edge manufacturing systems fused with modern technologies, PCBPit promises top-tier, efficient solutions. Their broad spectrum of offerings includes the production of flex PCB, PCB assembly services, optical products, and a variety of technological apparatus, such as computers and multi-functional devices.

With a formidable international footprint, PCBPit’s network of R&D and production bases stretches from China to India, the United States, and beyond. Their impressive collection of over 54,253 patents highlights a deep-rooted commitment to research and development. Their excellence is complemented by exceptional 24/7 customer support, made possible through a dedicated team of seasoned professionals.

A host of resources, both online and offline — including user manuals, troubleshooting guides, and detailed product documentation — are provided to ensure customers get the most out of their products. The tech industry has taken due note of PCBPit’s significant impacts.

For dependable PCB manufacturing solutions, contact PCBPit today >>

2. PCBWay – Engineering Excellence in PCB Fabrication

PCBWay is a prominent figure in the international manufacturing and supply chain arena, presenting a full suite of offerings from design and engineering to production and logistics management. Esteemed for their expertise in PCB production, PCBWay is currently the third-largest Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) company by revenue, following Pegatron in the ODM league.

Supporting an array of original equipment manufacturers throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe, PCBWay’s competencies span the design, engineering, and production of various products in computing, mobile devices, communications, automotive components, aerospace, and supply chain solutions.

With over 160,000 personnel and a global manufacturing footprint in more than 30 countries, PCBWay guarantees in-depth local and international manufacturing proficiency, exceptional services, and scalability to meet diverse client demands.

Their comprehensive support system encompasses the entire product life cycle, offering collaborative design services, meticulous testing practices, and sophisticated assembly processes. The firm’s Design for Excellence (DfX) services ensure seamless and optimal transitions from design prototypes to mass production.

3. JLCPCB – Best for PCB Fabrication

JLCPCB is an outstanding PCB manufacturer renowned globally for their high levels of precision, flexibility, and innovation in their circuit board manufacturing processes. Established in 2006 and located in Shenzhen, China, JLCPCB has relentlessly pushed the boundaries of technology and affordability in the PCB manufacturing industry.

Catering to more than 300,000 customers in over 200 countries, JLCPCB offers a vast array of services which includes 2-6 layers of cheap PCB prototypes, advanced PCBs, stenciling, and also features a large selection of in-store components, sealing its position as one of the top PCB manufacturers and assemblers in the world.

What sets JLCPCB apart is their commitment to cost-effective PCB production without compromising on quality assurance, which has won them numerous accolades. Their production units are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and stringent quality control measures, ensuring the manufacturing of superior quality circuit boards that meet customers’ unique design requirements.

Their easy-to-use online platform provides a seamless, efficient, and quick ordering process. Boasting an impressive turnaround time with as fast as 24-hour express delivery, JLCPCB is known for its remarkable precision, unbeatable prices, and exceptional customer service, leaving a strong imprint on the global stage of PCB assembly manufacturers.

4. PCBCart – EMS Excellence

PCBCart, a prestigious PCB assembly manufacturer based in China, is globally recognised for its wide-ranging PCB manufacturing and assembly services. They host a broad spectrum of offerings including, but not limited to, standard PCB, PCB prototype, aluminum PCB, LED PCB, HDI PCB, flexible PCB through to rigid-flex PCB, to name a few.

PCBCart is renowned for its advanced PCB assembly which encompasses SMT packages, package on package, box build assembly and more, all while ensuring thorough quality control with its free DFM check, first article, AOI test and AXI test. Their rigorous quality control, expansive manufacturing capabilities, and an user-friendly online quote and ordering system ascertain a high reliability with a swift turnaround time, catering to various industry needs.

With a decade’s track record of innovation and meticulous attention to client needs, PCBCart has established itself as one of the top PCB manufacturers in China and the world. Their offerings extend beyond the typical manufacturing and assembly to encompass electronics manufacturing services, PCB layout, and a wealth of resources such as a glossary of terms, PCB blog, PCB design resources and software guides.

Earning high customer satisfaction, they successfully serve over 10,000 customers from 80+ countries annually, delivering more than 23,000 different part numbers. Their advanced PCB fabrication capabilities, including flex-rigid PCB, heavy copper PCB, and 24-layer HDI PCB, further highlight their commitment to fulfilling unique customer requirements, thus fortifying PCBCart’s lofty position in the global PCB manufacturing landscape.

5. Advanced Circuits – Synonymous With PCB Innovation

Renowned for consistent quality and reliability, Advanced Circuits has emerged as the third-largest PCB manufacturer in the U.S., skillfully navigating intricate PCB projects.

Unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction propels Advanced Circuits to constantly refine its operational strategies. They offer an extensive array of PCB-related services, transforming clients’ PCB designs into successful, market-ready products.

Advanced Circuits takes PCB fabrication to the next level with technologies like cavity boards, via-in-pad processing, along with producing Microwave and RF boards, laser-drilled microvias, up to 40-layer PCBs, and heavy copper boards of up to 20 oz.

The firm expands its influence beyond traditional PCB sectors, engineering boards for sectors including Medical, Aerospace, Defense, and Communications. This exemplifies their agile response to the evolving marketplace.

6. Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Benchmark Electronics Inc., located in Tempe, Arizona, within the Phoenix metro area, offers comprehensive Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), as well as Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) solutions. As a stalwart in contract manufacturing services, Benchmark excels in the industry.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. provides a wide selection of contract manufacturing services, from the conception of electronic designs to manufacturing, thorough testing, and stringent quality control. The company’s vast offerings, such as connected devices and solutions designed for rugged environments, help realize business ideas. It excels in areas including photonics, RF and microwave systems, and mechatronics and robotics, contributing to the industry with solutions fit for fiber optics, space systems, human-machine interfaces, and surveillance and threat detection.

7. Venture Corporation Limited

Venture Corporation Limited, established in 1989 through the merger of three companies, has become a foremost global technology service, product, and solution provider. The company has grown to become a notable force in the technology field.

Venture Corporation offers a wide range of technology services, products, and solutions to an international clientele. Its capabilities include market research, design and development, product and engineering procedures, and design for manufacturability. Additionally, they offer extensive supply chain management, product refurbishment, and technical support for complex, high-value products with varied configurations. Based in Singapore, Venture controls a collection of over 30 companies with reach into Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, the Americas, and Europe, employing upwards of 12,000 staff globally. The company has developed vast expertise and intellectual property across several technology areas, such as life sciences, genomics, molecular diagnostics, and medical devices, equipping it to address the needs of industries worldwide.

8. Celestica Inc.

Celestica Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a prominent player in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) realm. It specializes in designing, producing, hardware platforms, and providing supply chain solutions in the electronics sector.

Catering to a variety of fields including aerospace, defense, and healthcare, Celestica stands out by delivering customized solutions that span from design to manufacturing and beyond, including post-sale support. They offer complete life-cycle services that include engineering, maintenance, product retirement, and disposal, focusing on cost-effectiveness and sustainability. With a network spanning 50 locations in 15 countries and skilled teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, Celestica offers global proficiency in every aspect of product development from the initial design to full-scale production and aftermarket services.

9. Plexus Corp.

Since its inception in 1980, Plexus Corp. has established itself as a prestigious contract manufacturer that creates custom electronic assemblies and products for industries such as network technology, wireless networks, medical, defense, and aviation security technologies. With corporate headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company has a vast international presence, encompassing North America, Mexico, Germany, Scotland, Romania, China, and Malaysia through its various manufacturing and sales facilities.

Plexus Corp. delivers an array of services including design and development, in addition to comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Their seasoned team is committed to excellence, focusing on delivering high-quality, innovative products that exceed client expectations.

The company’s key services highlight their state-of-the-art New Product Introduction (NPI) process and fast prototyping capabilities, enabling the swift materialization and evolution of concepts. Plexus Corp. is also equipped with sophisticated technology like Surface Mount Technology and automated through-hole assembly techniques.

Their offerings are further amplified by their Higher Level Assembly and exceptional conformal coating and bonding processes, which solidify their position as a leader in comprehensive manufacturing solutions.

10. RedBoard Circuits

RedBoard Circuits, an Arizona-based PCB Assembly Company, has established connections with manufacturing partners in China and Taiwan. While headquartered in the United States, RedBoard Circuits utilizes these Asian partnerships to produce Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) in both China and Taiwan.RedBoard Circuits proclaims its expertise as a specialist in Printed Circuit Boards, establishing itself as a preeminent PCB manufacturer and supplier within North America through steady growth. The company boasts the capability to deliver comprehensive, all-inclusive PCB services for select projects.

The expertise of RedBoard Circuits spans a variety of areas including Microwave and RF (Radio Frequency) applications, single-layer Printed Circuit Boards, as well as Aluminum and Metal Core PCBs, and not to overlook their two-sided PCBs. Their distinct services also include application of epoxy plugs, and the provision of castellated holes in addition to countersinking services.

In essence, RedBoard Circuits offers an extensive selection of Printed Circuit Board options, serving numerous industries and demonstrating their broad capabilities and adaptability.

Conclusion

The PCB assembly manufacturing sector is saturated with various options, offering diverse services and pricing. The aforementioned list outlines the top 10 PCB assembly manufacturers for consideration. These manufacturers are recognized not only for their cutting-edge technology but also for the remarkable customer service they provide.

It is crucial, when in search of a PCB assembly manufacturer, to assess your options carefully and perform exhaustive research to ensure a prudent choice. By being well-prepared and thoroughly investigating potential manufacturers, you can confidently select the most suitable PCB assembly partner for your forthcoming project.



