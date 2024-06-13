10 Awesome New iPhone Features Coming in iOS 18

Apple’s iOS 18 is set to transform the way you interact with your iPhone, introducing a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to streamline your daily tasks, enhance security, and provide a more personalized user experience. From scheduled messaging to granular battery management, iOS 18 promises to deliver a comprehensive upgrade that caters to the diverse needs of iPhone users. The video below from proper honest tech walks us through 10 new awsome features that are coming to the iPhone later this year with iOS 18.

One of the most anticipated features in iOS 18 is the ability to schedule messages in iMessage. This functionality allows you to compose messages in advance and set a specific date and time for them to be sent, ensuring timely communication with your contacts. Whether you want to send a birthday wish or a reminder for an upcoming event, scheduled messaging simplifies the process. Additionally, iMessage receives a boost with new text effects and formatting options, allowing you to express yourself more creatively and effectively.

iOS 18 also prioritizes security with the introduction of biometric app locking. You can now secure individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID, adding an extra layer of protection to your sensitive information. This feature is particularly useful for apps that contain personal or confidential data, such as banking or health apps. Furthermore, iOS 18 allows you to hide these locked apps in a dedicated hidden folder, keeping them out of sight and preventing unauthorized access.

The Photos app undergoes a significant redesign in iOS 18, featuring a split interface that improves navigation and organization. The new layout includes pinned collections and recent days, making it easier to access your favorite memories and quickly find specific photos. Enhanced sorting and filtering options, such as the ability to hide screenshots, provide a more streamlined photo management experience, allowing you to focus on the images that matter most to you.

iOS 18 also brings a tighter integration between the Calendars and Reminders apps, allowing you to create reminders directly from the calendar and vice versa. This seamless synchronization ensures that your tasks and appointments are always in sync, reducing the chances of missed deadlines or forgotten commitments. With this improved integration, staying organized and on top of your schedule becomes effortless.

Unleash Your Creativity with iOS 18’s Customization Options

One of the most exciting aspects of iOS 18 is the enhanced customization options for your home screen. You can now personalize your app icons with color themes and adjust their sizes to suit your preferences. The ability to position apps more freely and convert app tiles to widgets opens up a world of possibilities for creating a unique and functional home screen layout. Whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or a vibrant and information-rich setup, iOS 18 empowers you to tailor your device to your specific needs and style.

The Control Center also receives a makeover in iOS 18, with expanded customization options that allow you to tailor control elements to your liking. You can now arrange and prioritize the controls that you use most frequently, making it easier to access essential functions without navigating through multiple menus. Additionally, a new power button provides quicker access to power off options, streamlining your device management and saving you valuable time.

Safari, Apple’s default web browser, gets a boost with an improved reader view in iOS 18. You can now listen to articles, translate content, and access privacy reports more easily, enhancing your browsing experience and making the web more accessible. These features are particularly useful for users who prefer to consume content in different formats or who prioritize online privacy and security.

The Notes app, a staple for many iPhone users, receives several upgrades in iOS 18. A new paperclip icon allows you to easily attach files, record audio, and scan documents directly within the app. Collapsible headers improve organization, making it simpler to manage your notes and quickly locate important information. These enhancements streamline your note-taking process and provide a more efficient way to capture and retrieve your thoughts and ideas.

Streamlined Settings and Improved Battery Management

Navigating the Settings app becomes more intuitive in iOS 18, thanks to a more logical layout and the introduction of an apps folder. This dedicated section provides easier access to app-specific settings, allowing you to quickly locate and modify the configurations of your installed apps. The streamlined design of the Settings app ensures a more user-friendly experience, making it easier to manage your device’s various settings and preferences.

Finally, iOS 18 introduces granular battery charging control, giving you the option to limit battery charge in 5% increments from 80% to 100%. This feature aims to prolong the lifespan of your iPhone’s battery by reducing the stress caused by constant charging to full capacity. By customizing your charging threshold, you can maintain optimal battery health and ensure that your device remains in peak condition for longer.

iOS 18 represents a significant leap forward in the iPhone user experience, bringing a wide range of new features and enhancements that cater to the diverse needs of users. From improved security and customization options to streamlined app integration and advanced battery management, this update promises to elevate your interaction with your device. Whether you’re a power user or a casual smartphone enthusiast, iOS 18 offers a wealth of improvements that will undoubtedly enhance your daily life and make your iPhone an even more indispensable companion.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



