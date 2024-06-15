10 Awesome iOS 18 Tips & Tricks Revealed

iOS 18 is a significant update that brings a host of new features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. From enhanced Control Center customization to advanced battery management, this update offers a range of practical tools to optimize your device’s functionality. The video below from iReviews walks us through a range of tips and tricks for iOS 18 on the iPhone. Let’s dive into the standout features and explore how they can benefit you.

Unleash the Power of Control Center

The Control Center in iOS 18 has undergone a major overhaul, offering greater flexibility and customization options. One notable addition is the ability to adjust the flashlight’s intensity and focus. Whether you need a soft glow for reading or a concentrated beam for exploring, you can now tailor the flashlight to your specific needs. Furthermore, you can resize the toggles in the Control Center, allowing you to prioritize the functions you use most frequently. This customization ensures that your favorite controls are always within easy reach.

Intelligent Battery Management

iOS 18 introduces an innovative feature for battery management: adjustable charge limits. You can now set the charge limit between 80% and 100% in 5% increments. This innovative feature helps preserve your battery’s lifespan by preventing overcharging. By keeping your battery at an optimal level, you can extend its longevity and maintain peak performance for a longer period. Say goodbye to the days of constantly worrying about battery degradation and embrace a smarter approach to charging.

Effortless Control with Vocal Shortcuts

Vocal shortcuts make their debut in iOS 18, empowering you to control your device hands-free. With the ability to set up voice commands for various actions, you can now perform tasks effortlessly. For example, you can use a vocal shortcut to lock screen rotation, eliminating the need to manually adjust it every time you switch between portrait and landscape modes. This feature adds a new level of convenience and accessibility to your iPhone experience.

Stay Connected with Scheduled Messages

iOS 18 introduces the highly anticipated feature of scheduled messages. You can now compose messages in advance and set them to be sent at a later date and time. This is particularly useful for sending reminders, birthday wishes, or important updates. If your plans change, you have the flexibility to edit the schedule, ensuring that your messages are delivered at the most appropriate moment. With scheduled messages, you can stay connected and never miss an opportunity to reach out to your loved ones.

Compose messages in advance

Set a specific date and time for delivery

Edit the schedule if plans change

Stay connected and never miss important occasions

Enhanced Calculator Functionality

The Calculator app in iOS 18 receives a valuable update with the introduction of a history feature. You can now view, edit, and copy past calculations, eliminating the need to redo them. This feature proves incredibly handy when working on complex mathematical problems or keeping track of multiple calculations. With the ability to review and modify your calculation history, you can save time and ensure accuracy in your mathematical tasks.

Personalized Photo Editing Experience

iOS 18 takes photo editing to the next level by offering more customization options. You can now choose the appearance (light or dark mode) while editing photos, independent of your device’s current mode. This flexibility allows you to create the optimal editing environment based on your preferences and the specific requirements of each photo. Whether you prefer a bright and airy interface or a sleek and focused dark mode, iOS 18 empowers you to personalize your editing experience for enhanced visibility and comfort.

Secure Password Management

The newly introduced Passwords app in iOS 18 provides a secure and centralized location to store all your passwords. With this app, you can easily manage and access your login credentials across various websites and apps. Additionally, the Passwords app includes a convenient feature that allows you to generate QR codes for sharing Wi-Fi passwords. This simplifies the process of connecting new devices to your network, eliminating the need for manual password entry.

Store all your passwords in one secure location

Easily manage and access login credentials

Generate QR codes for seamless Wi-Fi password sharing

Simplify the process of connecting new devices to your network

Tailored Health Monitoring

iOS 18 brings enhanced customization options to the Health app, empowering you to take control of your well-being. You can now rearrange health metrics and pin your favorites for quick access. This personalization allows you to prioritize the health data that matters most to you, making it easier to monitor and track your progress. Whether you’re focusing on fitness goals, sleep patterns, or specific health conditions, the customizable Health app ensures that the information you need is always at your fingertips.

iOS 18 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience. With its array of powerful features and thoughtful improvements, this update sets a new standard for mobile operating systems. By leveraging the enhancements in iOS 18, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and streamline your daily tasks. Embrace the future of mobile technology and elevate your iPhone experience with iOS 18.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



