GoStand iPhone stand by Elevation Lab

iPhone users searching for a small, compact and adjustable iPhone stand may be interested in a new design created by the team over at Elevation Lab. The aptly named GoStand has been specifically designed for Apple’s iPhone range of phones and is available exclusively from Apple stores worldwide as well as the official Elevation Lab online store priced at $19.95.

The small pocket size stand allows you to tilt your iPhone from upright to 45° and everything in between, offering the perfect viewing angle wherever you may be sitting, standing or working out. “Position your iPhone exactly how you want it. Spring-loaded detents open to perfect widths.”

The GoStand has been designed to fold flat and to be comfortable even in your gym clothes, say its creators. The GoStand also supports Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging system.

Features and specifications of the GoStand iPhone stand include:

– Compact, portable, widely adjustable stand for iPhone.

– Folds flat, fits in your pocket.

– Premium composite and silicone construction with a machined steel hinge.

– Works with all iPhones, virtually all cases. Works with MagSafe chargers too.

– Great for exercise apps, streaming, group videos, gaming, distance learning, and more.

– Designed with Apple, available exclusively in Apple stores worldwide.

– Compatible with all iPhone’s and iPad mini.

– Works with other iPads in landscape. Not recommended in portrait.

– Other smartphones and smaller tablets work as well.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals