ZTE S30 smartphone launching March 30th

ZTE will be launching some new smartphones shortly, the first handset is coming on the 30th of March, the ZTE S30.

The ZTE S30 will apparently come with a 144Hz display, as yet there are no details on the size, but we can expect it to be at least FHD+ resolution.

The handset will appafrently feature a range of high end cameras, this will include a 44 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back there will be a four camera setup with the main camera having a 64 megapixel sensor, we do not know the details on the other cameras as yet.

We will have full details on the new ZTE S30 including a full list of specifications when it is made official later this month.

