ZTE Blade V2021 5G coming 2nd of December

ZTE is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the ZTE Blade V2021 5G and the handset will be made official on the 2nd of December 2020.

The handset was recently listed on the e-commerce website JD.com and this has revealed some of the specifications.

The device will come with a triple rear camera setup, this will include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel secondary camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

Those are the only details that are available on the new ZTE Blade V2021 5G so far, we will have more information when the handset gets official on the 2nd of December.

Source Myfixguide

