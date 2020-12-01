Geeky Gadgets

ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition smartphone unveiled

ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition

The ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone launched in September and now ZTE is launching a special edition version of the device, the ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition gets a number of upgrades over the standard device, this includes 12GB of RAM and a faux leather back in orange.

The rest of the specifications are the same as the original device and include a Snapdragon 765G processor and 256GB of RAM.

The handset also comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

One the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

