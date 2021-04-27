Zoom gets new Immersive View feature

Zoom has announced a new Immersive View feature which is designed to make meetings more collaborative and engaging.

This new feature allows for everyone in the meeting to be arranged together on a single background, the photo above gives an example of this feature, which looks like everyone is in the meeting together.

Whether you want to create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or your favorite place to catch up with friends, Zoom’s Immersive View assembles up to 25 participants in one fun, consistent meeting environment.

Meeting and webinar hosts can select Zoom’s Immersive View the same way they would select the Speaker or Gallery View. When enabling Immersive View, hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing. Hosts can also easily move participants around that scene and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience.

