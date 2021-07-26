ZeroMouse is the world’s smallest wireless mouse

If you are looking for a tiny wireless mouse you may be interested in the ZeroMouse which measures just 13 x 24 x 46 mm in size offering a truly portable mouse and presentation pointer perfect for business, studying and digital nomads. Equipped with a USB-C charging port the Bluetooth mouse supports Windows 10, macOS, iOS, Android 9.0 and above.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ZeroMouse campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the ZeroMouse wireless mouse project checkout the promotional video below.

“Small. Portable & Multi-functional. As the world’s smallest wireless mouse, ZeroMouse can be used as a wireless mouse, presenter, even a Laser Pointer. With its exclusive one-finger operating logic system in accord with ergonomics, you can use it smoothly anywhere you go, even in a cramped space like the desk edge, laptop, or even on your jeans. The combination of the extraordinary versatility and the ultimate simplicity is what makes ZeroMouse so unique. “

“If you travel for business or study and want a lightweight go-anywhere wireless mouse, or need an efficient, compact, input solution for your home office you are now in luck. Nothing is better than the ultimate space-saving mouse that is just the size of 2 quarters. Introducing ZeroMouse. With a size of just 13mm*24mm*46mm, it can easily slip into any pocket or bag. You can take ZeroMouse wherever you take your laptop—thanks to its pocket-ready, extra-small design.”

“No mouse is as easy as ZeroMouse. Simple, accurate & durable, ZeroMouse provides a premium experience. With an intuitive one-finger design, you can enjoy total control, ergonomic comfort, and effortless input. Switch seamlessly between mouse mode and air mode automatically. ZeroMouse satisfies all your daily needs.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the wireless mouse, jump over to the official ZeroMouse crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals