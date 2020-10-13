ZapBox mixed reality headset use the power of your smartphone

The creators of the mixed reality ZapBox system have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their next-generation device offering a “radically new approach” to 6-DoF MR and VR interaction, all powered by your smart phone. Each set includes two fully tracked controllers together with a Unity plugin. The Unity plugin allows developers to build native iOS or Android applications for the ZapBox using their own original content.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $40 or £31. If the ZapBox Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the ZapBox project checkout the promotional video below.

“ZapBox has been completely re-imagined and re-designed from the previous exploratory cardboard iterations of the product to offer a greatly improved experience and a form factor suitable for the mass market whilst maintaining an unprecedented price point. The headset offers an almost uninterrupted peripheral view of the real world that naturally blends into the immersive content displayed in front of the user in 3D. The video-see through setup for MR allows for fully opaque content and true blacks, whilst the direct peripheral vision keeps users feeling well-connected to the real world. “

“Using the 6-DoF controllers for physical and intuitive interactions, along with an ultra-wide camera adapter which delivers more immersive MR experiences and improves the range of controller tracking. The all-new ZapBox is a revolutionary step in Zappar’s mission to bring affordable Mixed Reality to the mass market. ZapBox enables content creators and developers to build truly immersive, 6-DoF Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences at an unrivalled price point of just $40.”

The latest mixed reality ZapBox system includes a new headset, designed from the ground up to deliver immersive MR and VR experiences using existing smartphone technology. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official ZapBox crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

