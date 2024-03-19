YouTube Wants Creators to Disclose AI Generated Content

YouTube has announced that its creators will have to disclose if their content has been AI-generated if it appears realistic, if the content is clearly generated by AI, then creators will not have to disclose this, as it will be obvious to the viewers.

For example, if a video is animated or uses special effects or AI for production assistance, this will not need to be disclosed, disclosure is only required when something may appear real, but it has been generated by AI. Google has set out some guidelines for this, which you can see below.

Where AI needs to be disclosed:

Using the likeness of a realistic person: Digitally altering content to replace the face of one individual with another’s or synthetically generating a person’s voice to narrate a video.

Digitally altering content to replace the face of one individual with another’s or synthetically generating a person’s voice to narrate a video. Altering footage of real events or places: Such as making it appear as if a real building caught fire, or altering a real cityscape to make it appear different than in reality.

Such as making it appear as if a real building caught fire, or altering a real cityscape to make it appear different than in reality. Generating realistic scenes: Showing a realistic depiction of fictional major events, like a tornado moving toward a real town.

Here are some examples of where AI may have been used but disclosure is not required:

Clearly unrealistic content, such as animation or someone riding a unicorn through a fantastical world

Color adjustment or lighting filters

Special effects like background blur or vintage effects

Beauty filters or other visual enhancements

You can see full details about what YouTube creators will need to disclose about AI-generated content over at the YouTube Blog at the link below.

