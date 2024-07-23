Best YouTube video editing apps for beginners in 2024

If you are looking to grow your YouTube empire or just starting out, and would like to know what the best YouTube video editing applications that are available in 2024. You will be pleased to know that Howfinity has created a fantastic review of five excellent video editing apps for YouTube creation.

Did you know that over 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute? With such a staggering amount of content, standing out requires more than just great footage—you need top-notch editing. Whether you’re a beginner looking for something straightforward or a professional seeking advanced features, our review of the top five video editing apps for YouTube will guide you to the best choice for your needs. Let’s dive in and find the perfect app to make your videos shine.

YouTube Video Editing Apps for Beginners

Key Takeaways : Choosing the right video editing app is crucial for creating compelling YouTube content.

CapCut: Free, versatile, user-friendly for beginners, available on Mac, PC, and mobile devices.

iMovie: Free, exclusive to Mac, iPhone, and iPad, ideal for beginners with a simple interface.

Envato Elements: Resource library for stock videos, photos, music, sound effects, and graphic templates.

DaVinci Resolve: Free, powerful, suitable for beginners and professionals, advanced features with a steeper learning curve.

Filmora: Easy-to-use, AI tools, effects, and filters, free version includes a watermark, paid version available.

Adobe Premiere Pro: Subscription-based, professional-grade, integrates with other Adobe products, steep learning curve.

Recommendations for Beginners: Mac Users – iMovie; Non-Mac Users – CapCut.

Recommendations for Advanced Users: Professional Editing – DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro.

Additional Resources: Tutorials, download links, and a guide on gaining your first thousand YouTube subscribers.

Choosing the right video editing app is crucial for creating compelling YouTube content. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to determine which app best suits your needs and skill level. By understanding the strengths and limitations of each app, you can make an informed decision and select the tool that will help you create engaging and high-quality videos for your YouTube channel.

CapCut

CapCut is a versatile, free video editing app available on Mac, PC, and mobile devices. It is particularly user-friendly for beginners, offering a range of features that make video editing straightforward and enjoyable. Key features include:

AI captioning

Music integration

Text tools

Stickers

Effects and transitions

These tools allow you to create engaging and professional-looking videos without needing extensive editing experience. CapCut’s intuitive interface and wide range of features make it an excellent choice for those just starting their YouTube journey, as well as for more experienced users looking for a user-friendly editing solution.

iMovie

iMovie is a free video editing app exclusive to Mac, iPhone, and iPad users. It is ideal for beginners due to its simple interface and basic editing tools. While it may be limited for advanced editing, iMovie provides all the essential features you need to create polished videos, such as:

Drag-and-drop editing

Built-in templates and themes

Audio editing and effects

Green-screen effects

4K video support

iMovie’s ease of use makes it a great starting point for those new to video editing, particularly for Apple users who want to create videos without investing in additional software.

Envato Elements

Envato Elements is not an editing platform but a valuable resource for creative elements. It offers a vast library of stock videos, photos, music, sound effects, and graphic templates. These resources can significantly enhance your video content, providing high-quality elements that can make your videos stand out. Some of the key benefits of using Envato Elements include:

Access to a wide range of professional-grade assets

Royalty-free licensing for commercial use

Regularly updated library with new content

Affordable subscription model

While you will need a separate editing app to use these resources, Envato Elements is an excellent addition to your video creation toolkit, helping you create visually appealing and engaging content for your YouTube channel.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of improving your YouTube brand :

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a powerful video editing app available for free on both Mac and PC. It is suitable for both beginners and professionals, offering advanced features like color grading and animation. Some of its key features include:

Professional-grade color correction and grading tools

Fusion visual effects and motion graphics

Fairlight audio post-production tools

Collaborative workflow support

Compatibility with a wide range of file formats

However, DaVinci Resolve has a steeper learning curve compared to other apps. If you are willing to invest the time to learn its features, DaVinci Resolve can provide you with professional-grade editing capabilities that can elevate your YouTube content to the next level.

Filmora

Filmora is an easy-to-use video editing app with a layout similar to other popular editing apps. It offers AI tools, effects, and filters that can enhance your videos. Some of its key features include:

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Wide range of effects, filters, and overlays

AI-powered tools for audio and video enhancement

Built-in royalty-free music and sound effects library

Support for 4K video editing

The free version includes a watermark, but a paid version is available if you need to remove it. Filmora is a good choice for those who want a balance between ease of use and advanced features, making it suitable for both beginners and intermediate users.

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is a subscription-based, professional-grade editing software. It integrates seamlessly with other Adobe products like Photoshop and After Effects, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for video editing. Some of its key features include:

Advanced color correction and grading tools

Seamless integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Extensive plugin support for added functionality

Collaborative workflow features

Regularly updated with new features and improvements

While it has a steep learning curve, its powerful features make it a top choice for professional editors. If you are serious about video editing and willing to invest in a subscription, Adobe Premiere Pro offers unparalleled capabilities that can help you create top-quality YouTube content.

Recommendations

For Beginners:

Mac Users: Start with iMovie. Its simple interface and basic tools make it an excellent choice for those new to video editing.

Non-Mac Users: Start with CapCut. Its user-friendly features and availability on multiple platforms make it a great option for beginners.

For Advanced Users:

Professional Editing: Consider DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro. Both offer advanced features and professional-grade editing capabilities, though they require a steeper learning curve.

If you are on a Mac Apple Final Cut pro is also worth checking out. Although this is not available via a monthly subscription and requires an initial payment of $300 or £300 depending on your location. Although a free 90 day trial is available.

To further assist you in your video editing journey, consider exploring tutorials and download links for each app. These resources can help you get started and master the features of your chosen editing software.

By choosing the right video editing app and using available resources, you can create high-quality YouTube content that engages and attracts viewers. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced editor, investing time in learning and mastering your chosen editing software can significantly improve the quality of your videos and help you stand out in the competitive world of YouTube content creation.

Video Credit: Howfinity



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals