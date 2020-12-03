You new Bentley can now come with a custom tweed interior

Bentley is launching a new custom tweed interior option for its range of luxury vehicles and there will be four tweed options available on their four door and two door gran tourers.

These new tweed options will launch in Bentley Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide and come with over 70 bespoke options.

For admirers of authentic British heritage and those passionate about the use of sustainable materials, the four contemporary tweed patterns add a new, high quality texture to the near-limitless range of customisation options showcased in the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide.

The introduction of tweed as an option for the complete product range gives customers the opportunity to specify an even more unique finish for their vehicle’s interior. The tactile woven wool finish to the doors transforms the energy of the cabin into a robust yet tranquil environment.

You can find out more information about the new range of tweed interiors over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

