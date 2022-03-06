Amazon DEAL OF THE DAY : yeedi robot vacuum with automatic dust collection just $349.99

yeedi one of Amazon’s top sellers is running a special Amazon DEAL OF THE DAY on their amazing Vac Station Robot Vacuum cleaner. Making it available to buy for a single day at just $349.99, its cheapest price ever. To take advantage of this amazing offer do not delay and follow the link to the official Amazon product page and enter the promotional code VACSTATION10.

The special promotional price is only available for 24-hours and will finish at 11:59 PM PST on March 6th 2022 so if you would like help vacuuming and mopping your house this is a great opportunity to bag a bargain. Designed to automatically vacuum and mop your floors for up to 30 days with no human intervention, the yeedi Vac Station features an automated self emptying dirt collection and charging dock. For more details, full specifications to take advantage of this one-day offer, follow the link below.

Order the yeedi Vac Station on Amazon now!

Amazon DEAL OF THE DAY +$10 off code : VACSTATION10

List price :$499.99 – Deal price :$349.99

Start Date: 03/06/2022 12:01 AM PST – End Date: 03/06/2022 11:59 PM PST

The yeedi robot vacuum cleaner comprises two parts: the robotic vacuum and the charging and dust collection tower. Equipped with a strong 3000Pa suction system, the low profile robot vacuum cleaner can quickly move around enormous areas of flooring. Automatically avoiding furniture and obstacles thanks to its visual mapping technology. Using the companion phone application, you can monitor the vacuum thanks to real-time mapping, set schedules and create no-go areas at the touch of a finger.

Using the phone app remotely start a cleaning routine in a certain room and watch on your mobile phone as the robot vacuum cleaner hoovers or mops both carpets and hardwood floors for up to 3 hours or 200 minutes on a single charge. Thanks to its floor sensors the robot recognizes the difference between carpets and hard floors and will only use its mopping feature when over hard flooring, saving your expensive rugs and wool carpets.

yeedi has also integrated Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support into their application, allowing you to use voice communication to start and control your robot vacuum cleaner when you are at home.

Vac Station robot vacuum features :

– 30-Day Hands-Free Cleaning

– Vacuum & Mop Simultaneously

– 3000Pa strong suction power

– Equipped with ultrasonic carpet detection sensors

– Visual mapping technology and floor tracking sensor

– Remote phone app control and scheduled cleaning options

– Easily create no-go areas in the app

– Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integrations

Last month, yeedi kindly allowed us to test their Vac Station Robot Vacuum, for more information on our review, jump over to our previous article. Although not to give too much away, we were extremely impressed with the speed and precision the vacuum robot used during our tests and the dirt collection system is particularly innovative, storing all collected waste in a HEPA dust bag for easy removal when needed. When the Vac Station dust bag is full, a notification will be sent to your phone automatically via the yeedi app.

“Equipped with advanced carpet detection sensor, yeedi vac station smartly recognizes your carpet and avoids mopping. So you can always let yeedi loose on cleaning your whole floor without worrying about contaminating your carpet. Get complete control at your fingertips. Choose a specific room to clean, schedule your cleaning, or set up virtual boundary where you don’t want yeedi to clean.”

The yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum is so easy to set up. We were vacuuming our floor in less than 10 minutes. The yeedi app guides you through the complete setup process in just a few minutes with voice notifications at every stage to assist. Measuring just 80 mm from the floor, the robot vacuum cleaner easily maneuvers under furniture if needed and when its battery is low will automatically return to its charging dock and continue where it left off once fully charged.

For more information on the full range of yeedi robot vacuum cleaners jump over to the official yeedi website or purchase online from Walmart or Amazon.

