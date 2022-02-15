yeedi affordable robot vacuum cleaner can work autonomously for up to 30 days

Sponsored

Vacuuming floors has never been high on my list of favorite chores to carry out around the house. To help in this area, the engineers and designers at yeedi have created an affordable robot vacuum cleaner, capable of automatically keeping my floors clean for up to 30 days with no interaction or work from myself. The yeedi Vac Station 3000Pa is easy to set up, comes complete with its own companion smartphone application supported by both iOS and Android platforms and features a docking station where the robot can automatically empty its dustbin.

Order the yeedi Vac Station on Amazon now!

$140 coupon+$20 off code: VACSTATION20

List price :$499.99 – Deal price :$339.99

Start Date:02/14/2022 1:00 AMPST – End Date:04/30/2022 11:59 PMPST

Priced at just $340, the yeedi 3000Pa complete with Vac Station is fantastic value for money. Allowing you to completely forget about vacuuming thanks to the automatic test capture system, which places all hoovered waste into a HEPA dust bag capable of capturing particles smaller than just 6 microns in size. Once the dust bag is full, the robot will send you a notification via the phone application alerting you. Then simply press once to unlock the lid and remove the test bag for disposal. Replace with a fresh dust bag and you are ready to leave your Hoover for another 30 days, making it truly autonomous.

The robot vacuum cleaner features a strong 3000Pa vacuum motor, combined with a 4 stage cleaning system. Capable of sweeping larger dirt particles such as crumbs, dirt, pet hair and other daily contaminants on your floor. yeedi can detect whether it is on carpet or hard flooring and will adapt its suction power accordingly. Increasing its suction when on carpet and reducing it when on hard floors to conserve battery.

On a full charge, the 5200mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 200 minutes or over 3 hours of cleaning on a single charge. When the dust bucket is full or the battery is running low, the yeedi robot will automatically return to its docking station to recharge and empty its collected dust and dirt.

Order the yeedi Vac Station on Amazon now!

$140 coupon+$20 off code: VACSTATION20

List price :$499.99 – Deal price :$339.99

Start Date:02/14/2022 1:00 AMPST – End Date:04/30/2022 11:59 PMPST

yeedi setup and first clean

I was pleasantly surprised just how easy the yeedi robot vacuum cleaner was to set up straight from the box. The separate components are individually packaged and well labelled and you will need to screw the base of the docking station to the upper desk collection section using the 3 supplied screws. Once this is complete, you are ready to turn on your vacuum cleaner and download its companion application onto your phone.

Once loaded, the phone application will take you through the easy setup process allowing you to quickly start cleaning your floors. Multiple robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled from the single application, allowing you to have multiple units on different floors. This is made possible because of the affordable price of the yeedi.

yeedi smart phone companion app

Every aspect of the yeedi robot vacuum cleaner can be controlled from the companion app, allowing you to start a vacuuming cycle remotely and monitor your robots’ progress directly from your phone. Any notifications will automatically be sent from the robot directly to your phone. A handy feature of the app is the Map Management interface, which allows you to create no-go areas and virtual boundaries by simply tapping on each room. Restricting access to a certain area of a room is especially handy and each area can be easily edited, labelled, or deleted if necessary.

The phone app is very responsive and keeps a log of all the cleaning the robot has carried out including area cleaned and durations. You can even carry out Custom Cleaning requests directly from the app. Showing the robot where a spillage may have occurred and allowing it to clean just that specific area rather than the entire floor. Allowing you to quickly clean any dirt which may have appeared.

The app also allows you to change the vacuum power, which makes the Custom Cleaning feature even more useful. One neat feature of the robot vacuum cleaner is its voice notifications that not only guide you through setup but also provide a quick overview of what the robot is doing and that status. Although this can be turned down and completely muted if you would prefer not to receive these kinds of updates and just silent ones directly to your phone.

Vacuum cleaning and mopping

The yeedi cleaning robot is capable of both vacuuming and mopping, although because of the automatic dust collection system, this particular model is more adapted to vacuuming your floor rather than carrying out huge mopping tasks. That being said, you can quickly add a separate mopping attachment to the rear of the vacuum cleaner, which is great for hard floors and spillages that may occur.

The yeedi is particularly fast at maneuvering around your furniture and can vacuum an entire floor in very little time compared to other vacuum cleaners I have reviewed. Auto cleaning schedules can be created and tailored to your lifestyle, allowing the robot to vacuum when you are out and about or at work. Due to the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you would definitely be able to hear the yeedi carrying out its cleaning duties if you are a light sleeper and set the to vacuum schedule to start during the night.

yeedi uses visual mapping technology combined with a floor tracking sensor to map out your rooms like GPS. Allowing it to efficiently clean the entire floor and reach every corner. The slim design of the robot measures just 80 mm from the floor, allowing it to easily maneuver underneath furniture higher than this. Thanks to the robot’s ability to recognize carpet from hard floor it will never try to mop your best white carpet or rug and will automatically adapt to each surface. When its battery starts to run low, yeedi will automatically return to its docking station and will automatically resume cleaning where it left off, once fully charged.

I have reviewed several vacuum cleaners in the past few years and for the money, the yeedi robot vacuum cleaner is very hard to beat. Offering a very capable phone application allowing you to control every aspect of the cleaning process together with a versatile cleaner and innovative docking station. Allowing the robot vacuum to autonomously carry out its cleaning without the need for you to interact with the robot, unless it hoovers up a neglected sock or shoelace.

yeedi features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to start your cleaning with a simple voice command as you relax on your couch. There is nothing more satisfying than watching your robot hoover your house as you relax in your armchair, enjoy your favorite pastime, or spend valuable time with your family and friends.

Order the yeedi Vac Station on Amazon now!

$140 coupon+$20 off code: VACSTATION20

List price :$499.99 – Deal price :$339.99

Start Date:02/14/2022 1:00 AMPST – End Date:04/30/2022 11:59 PMPST

For more information on the full range of yeedi robot vacuum cleaners jump over to the official yeedi website or purchase online from Walmart or Amazon

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals