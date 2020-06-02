YAW VR motion simulator demonstrated

Virtual reality gamers interested in adding a little more immersion to their VR gameplay may be interested in a new video published by the Cas and Chary VR YouTube channel, demonstrating the YAW VR Motion Simulator.

The YAW VR motion simulator is available to buy priced from $1,490 and takes approximately 30 minutes to set up but can be compacted down and stored when not required. available in a range of different colours including green, orange, red, blue and black, the motion simulation chair is available in both standard and Pro edition

“Even expensive, industrial motion simulators have limited movement range, but Yaw MS is special. It has unlimited, 360° yaw movement capability on the vertical axis, and on the horizontal axes there’s more than 70° freedom, which is also exceptional.”

– Yaw VR Pro edition priced at $1,990 includes:

– Simulator top and bottom part

– 2 handles

– Footrest

– Power cable

– Central holder

– 1 side holder

– Vibration function

– Controller and setup App

– Game Engine software

– 1 year warranty

Yaw VR Standard edition priced at $1,490 includes:

– Simulator top and bottom part

– 2 handles

– Footrest

– Power cable

– Central holder

– 1 side holder

– Vibration function

– Controller and setup App

– Game Engine software

– 3X100w motors

– 1 year warranty

Source : UploadVR : Yaw

