Yarbo is the ultimate yard robot, it mows, blows snow and clears leaves

Sponsored:

Yarbo is designed to be the ultimate yard robot, the device can mow your lawn, blow snow away, and clear leaves. The multi-purpose yard robot is the solution to all of the needs in your yard, it can be used all year round to deal with snow and leaves, and mowing your lawn.

The Yarbo robot can be used in spring, summer, and autumn to cut your lawn and keep it tidy, it can also be used in the autumn to clear the fallen leaves from the ground and in the winter to remove snow from your yard. This means that you can use the device all year round to perform multiple tasks, this is something you would normally need multiple devices for.

The device has been designed for all terrains and it works without the need for any cables in your yard. Normally when you use a yard robot you will have to have a perimeter cable, this is not needed with the Yarbo thanks to its innovative design.

The Yarbo comes with the main body and you can attach different function modules to the body depending on the job at hand. There is a module for cutting the grass, the Yarbo Lawnmower M1, a module for clearing snow, the Yarbo Snow Blower S1, and a module for clearing leaves, the Yarbo Blower B1.

The video below gives us a look at how the Yarbo yard robot works and we also get to see many of its features. This is an impressive yard robot that comes with multiple functions and a range of options to help you keep on drop or your yard work.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the Yarbo has a range of great features, as well as being designed for all terrains, it also comes with built-in obstacle avoidance. The device comes with wireless charging and it can be controlled via a smartphone app.

It also comes with intelligent path planning for whichever task you are performing, whether it be mowing the lawn, clearing leaves, or clearing snow. These three devices in one mean that you can just purchase one device with various attachments instead of having to purchase three different devices. This makes the Yarbo the ultimate yard robot to help you easily and efficiently maintain your yard throughout the seasons.

The Yarbo uses the latest technology including a Precise Positioning System (PPVS) which this integrated with RTK-GPS Computer Vision and a range of other sensors. The device uses various intelligent algorithms which are designed to produce accurate positioning down to the centimeter.

The Yarbo uses the RTK technology to easily locates itself and its docking station and it can help set up the working areas in your yard and driveway without the need for wires and beacons. The device uses magnetic field navigation technology, this works even if the satellite signal is lost or covered temporarily.

Thanks to its clever technology the Yarbo can be used to work in several areas at once, you can use it to mow your front lawn, and then it can automatically move to your back lawn and cut that as well. This makes it much more user-friendly than standard robot lawnmowers that you would have to manually move from your front lawn to your rear lawn. This feature can also0 be used for clearing snow and for blowing leaves away, this is thanks to its built-in multi-zone management.

It also comes with intelligent path panning, this will work out the most efficient path for the device to cut your lawn, clear your snow or blow your leaves away. It is also intelligent enough so it does not cover the same area multiple times.

The Yarbo features a docking station that charges your device wirelessly, this is a handy feature and it is designed to charge your device so that it is ready to use twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and three hundred and sixty-five days a year. It is designed for all terrains and it features powerful high-torque brushless motors, it is capable of climbing slopes of up to 68%.

There is also a tow hitch accessory that turns the Yarbo into a towing robot, the 3-in-1 tow hitch accessory features both 5/8″ and 3/4″ holes, it also comes with a tow strap or chains on the loops. This allows you to tow almost anything, just like you would with a ride-on lawnmower.

The Yarbo yard robot comes with support for 4G LTE, which allows you to expand the working area of the device, and you can also monitor it in real time. The device also comes with anti-theft protection built in and it will send you an alert about any abnormal situations.

Designed to last, the Yarbo comes with a 36-volt 38.4 Ah lithium-ion battery that will work in extreme temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit). The battery also comes with a steel shell that is designed to protect it from impacts. As well as being charged from the docking station, the battery can be removed and charged from a portable power station.

If you want to get your hands on one of these amazing multi-function yard robots, the Yarbo is available on Kickstarter. There are some early bird options available which start at $2,799. You can also order the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 for $2,999. The video below shows the snow blower function in action, it certainly looks impressive from the video.

Yarbo is also offering the Yarbo M1+B1 Yard Robot Super Early Bird and this will set you back $3,399. There is also another option the Yarbo S1+m1 Yard Robot Super Early Bird which costs $3,599.

If you are looking for the top model which is the Yarbo 3-in-1 Yard Robot Super Early Bird then this is available for $3,899.

You can find out more details about the Yarbo yard robot over at the company’s Kickstarter page at the link below. There are less than ten days left of the Kickstarter campaign, so if you want one, have a look at the Kickstarter campaign at the link below.

Source Kickstarter

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals