Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 action RPG launches October 29th

Action role-playing game Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 will be officially launching later this month and available to play from October 29th 2020 onwards. If you’re interested in having an early taste a demon is now available to downloadproviding a glimpse of what you can expect from the fantasy game based on Chinese mythology and history.

“Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an ARPG rooted in Chinese history and mythology. Players take on the role of Taishi Zhao, a calm and reliable swordsman who was accidentally involved in a tragic fate. To protect his beloved family, he starts a journey in this chaotic realm to find the truth.”

“In the last of Western Han Dynasty, the powerful prime minister of China superseded his emperor and build a new dynasty called Xin. In this year, words appeared on the boulders, stone cattles appeared in fields, and ancient tombs cracked, tremendous signs appeared, told a time of peace and prosperity will come. A peculiar bamboo slip in the crypt of Marquis of Liu was delivered to Court Astrologer’s hand.Unexpectedly, Taishi Mansion was badly damaged by a bizarre fire that night, and all his family was killed in the fire and the bamboo slip disappeared.

Ten years later, the prosperity mentioned in the prophecy has never come. A decade of war and famine, the people were miserable, and the chaos had spread among the country. At this time, the bamboo slip which had disappeared for 10 years emerged again, it caused an uproar…”

Source : PC Gamer : Steam

