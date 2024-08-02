XREAL Beam Pro vs Vision Pro (Video)

In the rapidly evolving world of augmented reality (AR), two devices stand out: the XREAL Beam Pro and Apple’s Vision Pro. While both aim to provide immersive AR experiences, they differ significantly in terms of functionality, cost, and user experience. The video below from Phone Buff gives us a look at the key aspects of these devices to help you make an informed decision.

Elevating the User Experience

The XREAL Beam Pro takes multitasking to new heights by allowing users to run two apps simultaneously, side by side. It also introduces body anchor and follow tracking modes, allowing more natural and intuitive interactions within the AR environment. The device’s sharp and bright display, with a resolution of 1080p per eye, ensures crisp visuals. For audio, the Beam Pro features built-in speakers and supports Bluetooth earbuds, providing flexibility in sound delivery.

Using a separate device like the XREAL Beam Pro offers several advantages over integrated solutions. It enhances battery life and performance, ensuring a smoother and more reliable AR experience. Additional features, such as an action button and the ability to capture 3D photos and videos, further expand the creative possibilities for users.

Balancing Cost and Functionality

When considering the XREAL Beam Pro and Air2 Pro glasses as a combined solution, it’s essential to factor in the cost. The Beam Pro starts at $1,999, while the Air2 Pro glasses are priced at $449. Although this may seem substantial compared to the Air2 Pro alone, it remains significantly more affordable than the Vision Pro while offering a comprehensive AR experience.

Ultimately, the choice between the XREAL Beam Pro and Vision Pro depends on your priorities and budget. If you seek the most advanced AR technology and are willing to invest heavily, the Vision Pro may be the right choice. However, for the majority of consumers who prioritize affordability, comfort, and practicality, the XREAL Beam Pro and Air2 Pro glasses present a compelling and accessible AR solution.

