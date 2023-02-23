XMG PRO and FOCUS i9-13900HX and RTX 4070 laptops unveiled

XMG have introduced a new range of laptops equipped with the new range of NVIDIA RTX 4000 graphic chips in the form of the XMG PRO and the XMG FOCUS (E23) laptops. Both systems Intel’s Core i9-13900HX and NVIDIA graphics cards up to the GeForce RTX 4070.

The base configuration of the XMG FOCUS 15, XMG FOCUS 16 and XMG FOCUS 17 as well as the XMG PRO 15 and XMG PRO 17, include Intel’s Core i9-13900HX, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (only FOCUS) or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (PRO), 16 GB (2×8) DDR5-5600 RAM, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and, depending on the laptop, a WQHD or WQXGA display with a high refresh rate.

Only the XMG FOCUS 15 starts with a 165 Hz Full HD IPS display. The starting prices, including 19% VAT, are € 1,549 (FOCUS 15), € 1,679 (FOCUS 16), € 1,679 (FOCUS 17), € 1,999 (PRO 15) and € 2,049 (PRO 17).

“The key components found in the new XMG PRO 15 and PRO 17 as well as the XMG FOCUS 15, FOCUS 16 and FOCUS 17 are almost identical. All laptops employ Intel’s Core i9-13900HX with 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads. The freely configurable graphics card options each include NVIDIA’s new, DLSS-3-capable GeForce RTX 4050 (FOCUS only) as well as 4060 and 4070 (FOCUS and PRO) with a maximum graphics power rating of up to 140 watts (115 watts TGP plus 25 watts Dynamic Boost 2.0).

However, since the clock behaviour and the actual power consumption of the GPUs in the new generation are subject to much more restrictive, application-specific specifications from NVIDIA, the maximum values are only achieved in synthetic stress tests such as Furmark – according to the official requirements of the graphics chip manufacturer.”

XMG PRO and FOCUS laptops

“Both model series are equipped with a more powerful composite cooling system with five 6 mm and one 8 mm heat pipe – a novelty and significant upgrade for the FOCUS series. In the PRO, longer heat pipes provide enhanced cooling performance. In addition, a more powerful fan with optimised, low-frequency sound characteristics is introduced in both model series. The XMG PRO 15 and FOCUS 15 as well as the PRO 17 and FOCUS 17 both feature WQHD IPS panels (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) in 16:9 format with very similar display characteristics. They are 240 Hz fast and are both a good choice for content creation applications thanks to 99 percent coverage of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space.”

“All three FOCUS laptops provide identical connectivity: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0 and an additional Thunderbolt 4 port with iGPU connection. In addition, there are HDMI 2.1 and a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, so the laptops can natively control up to three additional monitors. Separate audio jacks for microphone and headphones (compatible with combo plug headsets) are provided, with Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and a microSD card reader completing the ample connectivity features.”

