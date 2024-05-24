New Lighter XMG PRO 16 Studio laptop with Vapor Chamber and Intel Core i9-14900HX

If the latest Microsoft ARM powered Copilot that PC systems haven’t taken your fancy or you’re looking for something capable of running all existing Windows applications based on Intel Core processors. You might be interested in the new lighter XMG PRO 16 Studio, with its innovative Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Studio certification. This 16-inch powerhouse has been specifically designed to provide users with unparalleled performance in a sleek, portable design. Catering to the needs of both gamers and creative professionals, offering a blend of power and versatility.

The inclusion of the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor sets the XMG PRO 16 Studio apart from its competitors. This desktop-grade processor features an impressive 24 cores and 32 threads, delivering a staggering 28,271 points in Cinebench R23. This marks a significant improvement over its predecessor, ensuring that the laptop can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Complementing the powerful processor is the choice between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 graphics card. With up to 140 watts of graphics performance, the XMG PRO 16 Studio is well-equipped to tackle both gaming and creative workloads. The RTX Studio certification further emphasizes the laptop’s suitability for professional content creation, such as video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design.

Immersive Visuals and Ample Storage

The XMG PRO 16 Studio features a stunning 16-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. This high-quality display is X-Rite certified, ensuring accurate color reproduction and a visually immersive experience for both gaming and creative work.

The laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, which can be upgraded to 32 GB at 5600 MHz or 64 GB at 5200 MHz, providing ample memory for multitasking and running memory-intensive applications. Storage is handled by a 500 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which can be easily upgraded to accommodate larger files and libraries.

Connectivity and Security Features

The XMG PRO 16 Studio offers a wide range of connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with various peripherals and devices. It includes Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. This extensive array of ports allows users to connect multiple displays, high-speed storage devices, and other accessories with ease.

Security is also a priority, with the laptop featuring a TPM 2.0 module and a Windows Hello-compatible Full HD webcam for secure logins and video conferencing.

Pricing and Availability

The XMG PRO 16 Studio is now available for pre-order, with stock expected to arrive in early June. The base configuration, which includes the Intel Core i9-14900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 500 GB SSD, starts at €1,699 (including 19% VAT). For those seeking even more power, an upgrade to the GeForce RTX 4070 is available for an additional €295.

With its uncompromising performance, sleek design, and versatile features, the XMG PRO 16 Studio is poised to become the go-to choice for gamers and creative professionals alike. Whether you’re looking to dominate the gaming arena or bring your creative visions to life, this lightweight gaming laptop delivers the power and flexibility you need in a portable package.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals