Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone gets official

Xioami has launched its latest Redmi smartphone, the Redmi 9 and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Helio G80 processor and it has a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot which supports up to 5412GB cards and the handset comes with a 5020 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Redmi 9 will be available in a choice of Purple, Green and Red colors and the 3GB model will retail for €149 and the 4GB model €179.

Source Mi, GSM Arena

