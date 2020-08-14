Xiaomi Redmi 9 launches in the UK for £159

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is launching in the UK from today and prices for the handset start at £159, although if you order then handset from today until the 23rd of August it is available for £149.

The handset features a 6.53 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features a 5020 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging.

Other specifications on the device include a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies. On the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 over at Xiaomi at the link below, the device is available in a choice of colors including Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple.

Source Xiaomi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals