Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and the handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD that features an HD+ resolution of 1600- x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, it also comes with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a secondary 0.8-megapixel camera.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and features 18W fast charging, the handset will be available in a range of colors including Starlight Black, Startrail Green, and Startraile Silver, and pricing will start around 4120.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals