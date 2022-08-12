Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled

We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

When fully unfolded, the main display measures 8.02 inches and comes with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1914 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 12G B of RAM and a choice of three storage options.

You can choose from 256GB, 512GB or 1T of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this handset, it comes with a range of high-end cameras, one on the front and three on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 20-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies. On the back, there is a 50 megapixel main csmera with a wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 67W fast charging the device can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 40 minutes.

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 8,999 for the 256GB model, this is abut $1,340 at the current exchange rate, it will go on sale on the 16th of August.

