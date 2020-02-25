Xiaomi Mi Note 10 now available in the UK

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has gone on sale in the UK from today and prices for the handset start at £459 for the 128GB of model which comes in Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black.

The 256GB model is available for £549 and this version comes in a choice of Glacier White and Aurora Green.

Mi Note 10 features an incredible 6.47” 3D curved AMOLED display. The edge-to-edge display offers slimmer bezels than ever before for a totally immersive experience, while the 400,000:1 contrast ratio allows for deeper blacks and higher colour fidelity. Mi Note 10 offers the all-new 88% thinner in-screen optical fingerprint sensor**, with a 10% larger fingerprint detection area that is responsive under strong light, cold conditions, and dry fingers.

On the back, Mi Note 10 is encased with 3D curved glass which provides excellent grip and feel for the user’s hand. Both the front and the back feature Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5, adding increased scratch resistance for everyday durability.

