Xiaomi Mi 11 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone launched recently, the handset launched in China and a global version of the handset is launching soon.

Now we have an unboxing video of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone from Marques Brownlee and we get to have a look at the handset and some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The handset is powered with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB and 256GB.

The cameras on the device include a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals