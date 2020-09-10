Xbox Series X officially launches November 10th for $499 announces Microsoft

Following on from the confirmation of its new Xbox Series Console priced at $299, Microsoft has today confirmed that its new Xbox Series next-generation console will be officially launching on November 10th 2020and will be priced at $499. Xbox Series X pre-orders will start on September 22nd 2020.

Xbox Series X Specifications :

Processor : 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

Graphics : 12.155 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Memory : 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth : 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage : 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput : 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage : 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage : USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target : 4K @ 60 FPS, up to 4K @ 120 FPS, 8K @ 60 FPS

Size : 301mm x 151mm x 151mm

“When Xbox Series X and Series S launches this November, it will herald a new generation of game experiences. Optimized games for Xbox Series X and Series S coming this year are built to take full advantage of our fastest consoles ever. On day one you will be the first to enjoy next-gen versions of the most anticipated games of the year such as Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft is known for leveraging new technologies and the power of new hardware to deliver groundbreaking games, and we think you’ll be blown away by the experience you’ll have playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox.”

This is the tweet… Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP) Release date: November 10 Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals