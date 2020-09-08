New Xbox Series S images leaked and possible $299 price

First images of the new Microsoft Xbox Series S games console seem to have been linked today providing a first glimpse at what we can expect from the next generation Series S. The leaked imagery reveals that the new Xbox Series S as less than half the size of the next generation Xbox Series X, launching later this year.

Pricing has also been linked revealing that the console could cost approximately $299 although as always in of this has been confirmed by Microsoft at the current time. other information reveals that the new Xbox Series S console will be capable of 1080p and 1440p gaming, and as you might expect will include less RAM and a lower power CPU than the Series X. As soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Brad Sams : WalkingCat

